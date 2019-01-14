Head-on crash in Geauga County claims the lives of three people, authorities say
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities in Geauga County are investigating a car crash that claimed the lives of three people.
The Parkman Township fire chief tells FOX 8 News, two adults and a child were killed in the collision, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Geauga County sheriff earlier tweeted that the accident on Madison Road was a two-car, head-on crash.
A portion of SR 528 — Madison Road — was shut down following the accident. According to the Parkman Township Fire Department, it is now back open.
41.392580 -81.053385