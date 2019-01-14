× Head-on crash in Geauga County claims the lives of three people, authorities say

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities in Geauga County are investigating a car crash that claimed the lives of three people.

The Parkman Township fire chief tells FOX 8 News, two adults and a child were killed in the collision, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Geauga County sheriff earlier tweeted that the accident on Madison Road was a two-car, head-on crash.

A portion of SR 528 — Madison Road — was shut down following the accident. According to the Parkman Township Fire Department, it is now back open.

16914 Madison Rd; Parkman Twp; Parkman Twp Type: Traffic Crash-I – 2 car head on collision , air bags deployed — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) January 14, 2019