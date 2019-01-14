Freddie Kitchens: ‘If you don’t wear brown and orange you don’t matter’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Freddie Kitchens was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns 17th head coach Monday.

Kitchens has been coaching in the NFL since 2006.

He says this is the first time he’s ever been offered a head coaching position.

In a press conference Monday, General Manager John Dorsey says Kitchen was a unanimous choice.

Kitchens was a quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1993 to 1997. Kitchens said Alabama head coach Nick Saban called him to give him advice on being a head coach.

Kitchens message in the press conference was about winning as a team.

“Every decision will be based on one thing and one thing only, winning football games,” Kitchens said.

“If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter,” Kitchens stated.

Kitchens says every decision he makes will center around winning the Super Bowl.

“We only have one goal here and that’s to hoist the Lombardi trophy,” Kitchens said.

“He puts trusts in us as players. He’s the same guy every day. I’m really excited about 2019 and the future of the Cleveland Browns,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said about Kitchens.

The words trust and confidence come up a lot when you hear people talking about Kitchens’ leadership.

“I definitely had a lot more freedom as the weeks have gone on,” Mayfield said before Cleveland’s final game of the regular season. “He’s trusted me the whole time but I feel a lot more comfortable on changing things and getting us in a good position to win. It’s been a good relationship ever since.”

According to the Browns, Kitchens’ philosophy is confidence breeds success.

“You put them into positions to succeed,” Kitchens said. “If they never can taste success and they do not know what that feels like, then it is hard to build confidence. This is a game that you have to play with tremendous amounts of confidence if you want to be successful.”

Freddie says he’ll continue to call the plays, following the hire of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Kitchens says he has a lot of support from the front office.

Dorsey says he and Kitchens are very like-minded in their thinking.

