Fox Recipe Box: Broccoli Cheddar Frittata

CLEVELAND, Oh – Frittata’s are a wonderful snowy day dish and you can modify the recipe to suit your taste. Dawn Smith is an ambassador for Weightwatchers (now known as WW) and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to whip up a tasty frittata.

Click here for more information on WW including other delicious recipes.

Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata

Serves: 6 | Prep: 10min |Cook: 25min |SmartPoints: 1

Ingredients

11 large egg(s)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small uncooked onion(s), thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

2 cup(s) cooked broccoli, chopped

1 pinch kosher salt, (or to taste)

1 pinch black pepper, freshly ground (or to taste)

1/ 2 cup(s) WeightWatchers Reduced Fat Mexican style blend shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F; position rack in middle of oven.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs; set aside.

In a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring, until it begins to soften, 4 minutes. Add broccoli and cook, stirring, until warmed through, 2 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pour eggs over vegetables, covering them evenly; cook, gently lifting and pushing cooked edges toward center, allowing liquid egg to fill space, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and transfer pan to oven.

Bake until frittata is golden brown and puffed up, 12-15 minutes (frittata should be just slightly soft in center). Transfer frittata to a cutting board, cut in 6 wedges and serve immediately.

Serving size: 1 wedge

Note: This recipe, originally by Marc Murphy, has been adapted with permission from SEASON WITH AUTHORITY for WeightWatchers Magazine.