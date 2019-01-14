× Fatal overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s westside

Cleveland- Detectives in Cleveland are investigating a fatal late night stabbing. On Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 2000’s block of West 89th for an incident. When they arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed at the home. A woman at the residence is suspected of the assault. The man was transported to Metro hospital where he died from his injuries. At this time, the incident is believed to be domestic related. The victim has not been identified pending family notification. Police are still investigating the circumstances. Stay with Fox 8 for more on this story as it becomes available.