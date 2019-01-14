Cold air sticks around; 3 weather systems to watch this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’ll be a cold start to your Monday, with seasonable temps in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30’s with intervals of clouds and sun. There could be a flurry around too. A quiet couple days before our next round of unsettled weather heads our way.

Several systems will impact us this upcoming week:

Small chance of light snow Wednesday

West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday

Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday You can always keep up with the latest school closings and delays here.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. Our late January outlook issued back on January indicated that the cold air was coming. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January/into early February is shaping up to be on the cold side.