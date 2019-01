Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It is time to salute one of Cleveland's own. Adam Cook, is the president and CEO ofOperation STAT and has donated countless hours to raising money and supporting local veterans.

During his days off, Adam spends his time visiting veterans at the VA Hospital.

Thank you, Adam, for caring for our veterans and representing the true heart of Clevelanders.

