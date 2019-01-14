Cleveland police identify man killed in E. 185th Street shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of E. 185th Street around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

He’s been identified as 35-year-old Deon Taylor of Euclid.

According to Cleveland police, Taylor was with another man, making a purchase at a gas station, when the man accompanying the victim got into an argument with two other men. Taylor attempted to intervene and was shot.

The suspects fled, one in a vehicle and the other on foot.

The victim was transported by EMS to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspects.