Cleveland man admits to killing young mother

CLEVELAND – A man has admitted to killing a young Cleveland Heights mother and stuffing her body into a garbage can.

The Fox 8 I-Team learned Monday that Yaphet Bradley entered guilty pleas to several charges including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse. The plea happened shortly before his murder trial was expected to begin in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Bradley killed Miram Johnson and then stuffed her body into a garbage can.

Investigators say Bradley stabbed, shot and killed Johnson last March. The family of the 31-year-old had reported her missing, and then about a week later her body was found in Cleveland.

Police say her death was the final chapter in a long history of abuse at the hands of Bradley.

Cleveland Heights Captain Chris Britton said Bradley had prior felony convictions for assaulting Johnson.

Bradley’s sentencing is set for next month.

