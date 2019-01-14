× Cleveland man accused of assaulting detective with hot coffee

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland man has been arrested after officers say he threw a hot cup of coffee in the face of a detective, who was questioning him.

Officials tell the Fox 8 I-Team that Eric Yates, 35, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon for assault on a peace officer.

A police report says Yates was being questioned by Detective Aaron Reese around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he became upset and threw the hot coffee at the detective.

The detective is expected to be OK.