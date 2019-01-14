Cleveland firefighter injured battling house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland firefighter was hurt battling a house fire on the city's east side.

Flames broke out in a house on E. 120th St. around 4:30 a.m. It happened at a house a couple of blocks north of St. Clair Ave.

Flames could be seen shooting from the third story of the house.

Firefighters searched the first two floors of the three story home and didn't find anyone inside.

The firefighter who was injured was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.