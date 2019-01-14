Bumblebee Transformer Tour coming to Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Bumblebee is coming to the Cleveland area.

According to a press release, in support of his new movie, the popular Transformer character will make nine appearances in Northeast Ohio from January 16-18.

Bumblebee, who is nine-feet tall, will sign autographs and take photos with kids as part of an exclusive nationwide tour at Walmart stores, according to Mitchell Communications.

Walmart and Hasbro are sponsoring the free, family-friendly events at 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.

Take a look, below, at the tour stops in Northeast Ohio:

Walmart, 4380 N. Leavitt Road, Lorain, OH

10 a.m. – noon, Wednesday, Jan. 16

Walmart, 35901 Chester Road, Avon, OH

2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16

Walmart, 8303 W. Ridgewood Dr., Parma, OH

6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16

Walmart, 8585 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH

10 a.m. ­– noon, Thursday, Jan. 17

Walmart, 4141 Pearl Road, Medina, OH

2 – 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17

Walmart, 222 Smokerise Dr., Wadsworth, OH

6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17

Walmart, 8160 Macedonia Commons Blvd., Macedonia, OH

10 a.m. ­– noon, Friday, Jan. 18

Walmart, 7235 Market Place Dr., Aurora, OH

2 – 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18

Walmart, 3520 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH

6 – 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18