Browns officially name Steve Wilks, Todd Monken and Mike Priefer to coaching staff

BEREA, Ohio– New Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens announced his hires to the coaching staff on Monday.

Steve Wilks will be the defensive coordinator, Todd Monken will be the offensive coordinator and Mike Priefer will be the special teams coordinator.

They will be joined by Stump Mitchell as running backs coordinator, James Campen as offensive line/associate head coach, Ryan Lindley as quarterbacks coach, Jody Wright as special assistant to the head coach, Jim Dray as offensive quality control coach and Tyler Tettleton as offensive quality control coach.

Many of them have ties to Ohio, including Tettleton, who was a quarterback at Ohio University, and Dray, who played tight end for the Browns. Priefer was born in Cleveland.

Wilks, who mostly recently was the Cardinals head coach, has 14 years of NFL coaching experience. He spent six seasons with the Panthers, first as defensive backs coach and then as defensive coordinator.

For the past three seasons, Monken was the offensive coordinator for Tamp Bay. Before that he coached the wide receivers.

