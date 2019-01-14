Baker Mayfield plays softball to benefit California fire victims

MAILBU, Calif.– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showed off his skills on the softball field over the weekend.

He joined other athletes and celebrities at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game to benefit the victims of the wildfires, as well as the deadly shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

The event was hosted by Rams QB Jared Goff, and Brewers Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas at Pepperdine University. Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and Charlie Sheen were also in attendance.

#QuarterbacksWhoRake@Browns quarterback @bakermayfield participated in the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game yesterday hosted by Christian Yelich to help raise money for the California wildfire victims. pic.twitter.com/8Hobay45aP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 14, 2019

Many thanks to @bakermayfield for coming out today to support and raise money for the victims of the fires and shooting. #CaliforniaStrong #GoBrowns pic.twitter.com/qSbOa1ndaO — Jennifer Matthews (@JennMatthews57) January 14, 2019

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here