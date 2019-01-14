Baker Mayfield plays softball to benefit California fire victims

MAILBU, Calif.– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showed off his skills on the softball field over the weekend.

He joined other athletes and celebrities at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game to benefit the victims of the wildfires, as well as the deadly shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

The event was hosted by Rams QB Jared Goff, and Brewers Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas at Pepperdine University. Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and Charlie Sheen were also in attendance.

