Woman banned from Walmart for drinking wine from a Pringles can while riding shopping cart

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Police get a lot of unusual calls, but this one will be hard to forget.
Police in Wichita Falls, Texas responded to a Walmart Friday morning.
According to the police report, the woman was riding on an electric shopping cart while drinking wine from a Pringle’s can.
According to the Times Record News, this had been going on for several hours before employees called police.
The woman was not charged. Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned.
