WATCH LIVE: Police search for suspect in Utah mall shooting

MURRAY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Utah mall.

According to FOX 13, shots were fired Sunday at the Fashion Place Mall in Murray, which is just outside of Salt Lake City.

Police told the news outlet that the shooter, who is no longer active, is still at large.

Two people were injured and their conditions are unknown at this time, police told The Salt Lake Tribune.

The mall has been evacuated, according to Utah State Representative Carol Moss who was reportedly at the mall during the incident.

Just evacuated from Fashion Place Mall. Active shooter. Heard that two people shot. #utpol — Carol Moss (@RepCarolMoss) January 13, 2019

FOX 13 is NOW LIVE on air, covering a shooting that occurred at Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

Police say the suspect is still at-large. pic.twitter.com/ZPboyVrv2g — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) January 13, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.