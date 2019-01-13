Trial begins Monday for woman accused of killing Air Force veteran husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio -- The murder trial of an Ohio woman accused of killing her husband then fleeing the country is set to begin Monday.

Trumbull County investigators say Claudia Hoerig shot her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig, back in 2007, then fled to Brazil.

She was brought back to the United States a year ago.

In January she pleaded not guilty to an aggravated murder charge.

Sheriff's detectives claim Hoerig confessed to killing her husband because he sexually and mentally abused her, which are allegations his family denies.

Hoerig also told investigators she bought a gun because she planned to kill herself, but said his negative reaction to her allegedly being pregnant, prompted her to drink then shoot him inside their Newton Falls home.

Her trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Trumbull County.

