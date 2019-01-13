Temperatures dropping for cold start to your Monday

Posted 10:23 pm, January 13, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- Varying amounts of clouds around tonight with the chance of a few flurries, otherwise, temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20’s.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures:

It’ll be a cold start to your Monday, with seasonable temps in the afternoon.  Highs in the low 30’s with intervals of clouds and sun.  There could be a flurry around too.  A quiet couple days before our next round of unsettled weather heads our way.

Several system will impact us this upcoming week:

  • Small chance of light snow Wednesday
  • West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday
  • Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.