Temperatures dropping for cold start to your Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Varying amounts of clouds around tonight with the chance of a few flurries, otherwise, temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20’s.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures:

It’ll be a cold start to your Monday, with seasonable temps in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30’s with intervals of clouds and sun. There could be a flurry around too. A quiet couple days before our next round of unsettled weather heads our way.

Several system will impact us this upcoming week:

Small chance of light snow Wednesday

West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday

Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.