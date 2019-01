CLEVELAND, Ohio – Many people will be waking up to a fresh coating of snow. While you were sleeping, crews were hard at work clearing the roads across Northeast Ohio.

There are a few areas that could be a little slick, so take your time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is monitoring these areas:

State Route 2 at Huron River East bank

I-90 at County Road 204 Lake Avenue

I-71 at Drake Road

I-480 at Old Mill Road

I-71 at County Road 40 Ryan Road

State Route 30 at Harmony Lake

US-62 at State Route 206

State Route 3 at Shadley Valley Creek

I-76 at Mahoning/Portage County Line

State Route 11 at Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line