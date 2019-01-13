Stouffer’s restaurant offering free meal to furloughed government workers

SOLON, Ohio — Stouffer’s restaurant is offering furloughed workers a free meal amid the government shutdown.

On January 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., workers can stop by the Solon campus at 30003 Bainbridge Road with their federal government ID to receive a free meal.

Stouffer’s has been a part of the Cleveland community since 1924 and says they’d like to give back to workers that serve “our communities everyday.”

“During this difficult time caused by the shutdown, we want to support you like you have supported us,” the company said on Facebook.

Meals will be available while supplies last.

