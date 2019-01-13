Snow moves out, more cold air moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The snow has ended for Northeast Ohio. The storm system is heading east now. There won't be any major issues for us today.

Seasonably cold Sunday with temperatures in the low and mid 30’s. When you factor in our northeasterly wind it’ll feel more like the upper teens to low 20’s. Plenty of clouds around with a few flurries possible especially the first half of the day.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. Our late January outlook issued back on January indicated that the cold air was coming. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side.