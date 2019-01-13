Rhode Island to consider measure to legalize recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – Democratic Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo announced Sunday she will propose legalizing recreational marijuana.

According to WPRI 12, Raimondo’s press secretary, Josh Block, said Raimondo’s proposed 2019-20 budget “will include the legalization and strict regulation of adult-use marijuana.”

“As our neighboring states move forward with legal marijuana, the governor is mindful of its impacts on Rhode Island, from law enforcement to public health,” Block said. “Governor Raimondo’s priority is protecting the health and safety of Rhode Islanders, and her proposal will give Rhode Island the strongest regulatory framework for adult-use marijuana in the nation.”

The governor is scheduled to release her budget plan on Thursday.