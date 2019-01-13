Residents in several Northeast Ohio counties spent Sunday morning clearing away a fresh snowfall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio – The sound of snowblowers and the scraping of shovels filled the air in a Fairlawn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A steady snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning also left Akron residents and folks south to Canton and Wooster clearing away several inches of snow.

“It fell really slow. It snowed from three or four in the afternoon until about five Sunday morning,” said Chester Eldredge.

The 82-year-old Fairlawn resident welcomed the fresh snowfall.

“I’ll tell you I’ve been waiting for this because it’s my exercise,” Eldredge said.

Summit County resident Dan Miller spent Sunday morning clearing his driveway with thoughts of palm trees and a tropical breeze on his mind.

“I’d rather be in Florida,” Miller said.

Miller admits this hasn’t been the toughest winter in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s been an easy winter so far. This has been only the second time I’ve had to shovel,” Miller said.

The snow made driving on local highways tricky overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in places like Wayne County where police reported several slide-offs and a jackknifed semi trailer.

“Akron roads were pretty bad Saturday night,” said Sue Farber.

By Sunday afternoon, sunshine and blue skies greeted Farber and her dogs, Lola and Bella, as they enjoyed a walk in their Fairlawn neighborhood where streets were already clear.

“I’m from California, originally, and what drives me nuts about Ohio is the lack of sunshine so the sun is out and I’m happy,” Farber said.