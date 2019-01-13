× REPORT: Packers’ James Campen to be Browns’ next associate head coach

CLEVELAND — The Green Bay Packers’ assistant coach is coming to Cleveland.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, James Campen will be the Cleveland Browns’ next associate head coach and offensive line coach.

Campen became the Packers run game coordinator/offensive line in January 2018 after holding the offensive line coach position since January 2007.

For nine of Campen’s 11 seasons as offensive line coach, the Packers ranked in the top 10 in the league in scoring.

Since 2010 he has also helped six linemen earn Pro Bowl recognition. The Packers were the only team in the league to have six different members of the offensive line selected over that time span.

