REPORT: Cleveland Browns hiring new defensive, offensive coordinators

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are expected to hire a new defensive coordinator and a new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport announced on Twitter Sunday that the team is closing on a deal with the Arizona Cardinals’ former head coach, Steve Wilks. The deal is expected to be finalized Monday.

Rapoport says this is a “big hire for new coach Freddie Kitchens.”

The Cardinals fired Wilks on December 31 after finishing 3-13 in his first season as their head coach. This was their worst record in 18 years, according to ESPN.

Prior to his employment with the Cardinals, Wilks served as the Carolina Panthers’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2017, after serving as the Panthers’ defensive backs coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Rapoport also announced Sunday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former offensive coordinator Todd Monken is headed to Cleveland.

Monken has reportedly reached an agreement with the Browns to be their new offensive coordinator.

Monken served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for three seasons (2016-2018). He went to Tampa Bay after spending three seasons as the University of Southern Mississippi’s head coach (2013-2015).

Rapoport said, “Along with the coming hire of Steve Wilks as DC, that’s a high-powered staff.”

