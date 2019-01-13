OSP: Drunk driver who hit trooper had license suspended for previous OVI

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman faces multiple charges for crashing into a trooper’s patrol car. Investigators say she was under the influence at the time.

The Ohio Highway Patrol reports troopers were responding to a car accident on I-71 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to a press release, Trooper J.M. Norton, 26, was headed northbound on West 130th Street at Kirton Avenue in his patrol car.

The press release states another driver headed west on Kirton hit the trooper because she didn’t stop for a stop sign.

Trooper Norton and the driver were taken to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

Trooper Norton was treated for minor injuries and released.

OHP reports the driver, Dasaree Sanchez, 23, was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail after she was evaluated by medical staff.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including OVI, OVI refusal with a prior OVI conviction and driving under an OVI suspension.

