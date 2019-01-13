Mystery man rescues stranded Chiefs player before big game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – There were about 7 inches of snow on the ground when Kansas City faced off with the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.
That meant a lot of treacherous roads on the way to Arrowhead Stadium.
Even players were affected.
Offensive Lineman Jeff Allen says he got stuck in the snow before the game and someone rescued him. Now, he’s trying to find Dave.
Allen said Dave drove a late 90s model black suburban.
We’re hoping Dave gets the message, so he can get tickets to the AFC Championship game.
