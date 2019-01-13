Illinois State Trooper killed while investigating a crash
OAKBROOK, Illinois – Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert was on his way home from work Saturday when he stopped to help people who had been in a car crash.
According to Illinois State Police, while Trooper Lambert was investigating the crash, he was hit by a jeep and killed.
It happened on I-294 around 5 p.m. Saturday.
An off-duty nurse performed CPR at the scene.
Trooper Lambert, 34, died two hours later at the hospital.
He had been on the job for five years.
He leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old child.
“Everybody loved him,” ISP director Leo Schmitz said.
The traffic crash is under investigation.
Schmitz noted, “He died protecting the citizens of the state of Illinois.”
41.839787 -87.953553