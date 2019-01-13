× Illinois State Trooper killed while investigating a crash

OAKBROOK, Illinois – Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert was on his way home from work Saturday when he stopped to help people who had been in a car crash.

According to Illinois State Police, while Trooper Lambert was investigating the crash, he was hit by a jeep and killed.

It happened on I-294 around 5 p.m. Saturday.

An off-duty nurse performed CPR at the scene.

Trooper Lambert, 34, died two hours later at the hospital.

He had been on the job for five years.

He leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old child.

Our hearts are heavy over the tragic death of @ILStatePolice Trooper Christopher Lambert. Deepest condolences go out to his family & our brothers and sisters at ISP. pic.twitter.com/AneeqZNpD6 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 13, 2019

“Everybody loved him,” ISP director Leo Schmitz said.

The traffic crash is under investigation.

Schmitz noted, “He died protecting the citizens of the state of Illinois.”