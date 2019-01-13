× Gun seized from 6-year-old kindergartner walking into Ohio school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after officers confiscated a gun that a kindergartner brought to school.

Columbus Division of Police said on Facebook that a 6-year-old boy brought the gun to Columbus Africentric Early College K-12 on Friday.

School staff were reportedly alerted by a caller that a student was entering the building with “what appeared to be a heavy object in their pants.”

Officials confronted the child near the school’s entrance and quickly recovered a handgun from him.

CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit is investigating the situation and due to his age, the child will not be charged.

However, police remind residents to take time to make sure guns in the home are properly secured for your safety and the safety of others.