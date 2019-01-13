Greater Cleveland Food Bank giving away thousands of gallons of milk

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Beginning Monday, Jannuary 14, families will have an opportunity to get free half-gallons of milk from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The food bank is receiving a surplus of milk from the USDA.

The milk distributions will take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning January 14 through January 30.

Monday hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (closed January 21)

Wednesday hours: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.