Greater Cleveland Food Bank giving away thousands of gallons of milk

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Beginning Monday, Jannuary 14, families will have an opportunity to get free half-gallons of milk from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
The food bank is receiving a surplus of milk from the USDA.
The milk distributions will take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning January 14 through January 30.
Income eligibility guidelines will apply.
The food bank asks that you come in through the main entrance and bring a photo ID and bags or boxes to carry the milk in.
For additional locations to receive milk, any questions, or assistance finding food or applying for public benefits like SNAP, call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center at 216.738.2067.
