GM workers losing jobs to speak out at Detroit Auto Show

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Members of UAW 1112 and the Drive It Home Campaign will travel to the Detroit Auto Show this week in hopes of convincing GM leadership to keep the GM Lordstown plant open.

Dave Green, UAW 1112, told nearly 300 members attending a union meeting Sunday that Ohio’s newly elected Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are also expected to make the trip and possibly meet with GM CEO Mary Barra.

“We want to be there and show support for our plant and our workers,” Green told FOX 8.

He added many community members, who are part of the Drive It Home Campaign, will also be there.

“This has been very difficult on our members, and our community, we want this plant to stay open,” Green said.

In November GM said it will stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown plant in March and May close the plant for good.

The possible closure of the plant is part of a massive restructuring for the Detroit-based automaker.

There are about 1,500 workers at the Lordstown plant. The plant will stop production in March.