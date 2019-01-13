× Garfield Heights man with dementia found

Editor’s note: Lawrence Dorroh was found late Sunday afternoon.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A missing adult alert has been issued for Lawrence Dorroh.

He walked away from his Garfield Heights residence on Sladden Avenue at midnight on January 13.

Dorroh suffers from dementia and may be confused.

He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt and black pants.

He is 68-years-old, 140 lbs., and is 5’8″.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see him.

More missing cases here.