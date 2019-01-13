Five years later: Cleveland Clinic employee’s murder still unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — It has been five years since the brutal murder of a Cleveland Clinic employee at an RTA bus stop, and there are still so many unanswered questions for the family of Stephen Halton Jr.

The biggest question they want answered is, “Who is responsible?”

Halton was heading to work back on January 11, 2014 when the horrible act of violence happened on Lakeshore Blvd.

Police said Halton was waiting for the bus when he was robbed and killed.

“As the years go on and life continues to add on, my husband and my children, it gets difficult because there are so many milestones that he should have been here for,” said Halton’s sister, Tanesha Moss.

Halton’s wife and two children, Skyler and Sarina, were in attendance at Bethlehem Temple of Praise Church on Sunday evening for a community celebration in the name of Stephen.

People worshiped and sang with the family as a show of support; many also wore t-shirts with Stephen’s face front and center.

The Halton family is hoping that someone knows something that can help solve the murder that has left such a void in their lives.

“They may have everything they need except for one small piece and your small piece maybe the piece that solves this crime,” said Sheila Halton, the victim’s mother.

