Cold start to your week on Monday

CLEVELAND -- Seasonably cold Sunday with temperatures in the low and mid 30’s. When you factor in our northeasterly wind it feels more like the upper teens to low 20’s. Varying amounts of clouds around this evening, otherwise, temperatures drop into the mid and upper teens tonight. It’ll be a cold start to your Monday, with seasonable temps in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 30’s with a cloud/sun combo. A quiet couple days before our next round of unsettled weather heads our way.

Several system will impact us this upcoming week:

Small chance of light snow Wednesday

West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday

Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

