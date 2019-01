CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire reports a Sunday morning house fire was started by burning candles.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 5500 block of Dolloff Road around 6:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire was coming out of the windows of the home, according to the commander on scene.

There were two adults in the home. They made it out safely.

The home is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the home.