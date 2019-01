SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police officers responded to a theft report only to find the complaint wasn’t what it seemed.

According to officers, a 16-year-old told them her father stole her cell phone.

Police say the dad had taken the teen’s phone away for disciplinary reasons.

South Euclid officers say they suggested the teen follow her father’s rules.

The story also serves as a reminder to call police for serious purposes only.