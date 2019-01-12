Snow tapers off by Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Holmes, Cochocton, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County until 7 AM Sunday.

Be careful if you plan to travel; visibility has been reduced to less than a mile in some locations.

After midnight, snow tapers off slowly, with scattered snow showers and flurries around through dawn.

Snow forecast from 9 PM to 5 AM:

There are reports of 2-3″ coming out of our southern counties Saturday evening.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures:

It will be a seasonably cold Sunday with temperatures in the low and mid 30s. When you factor in our northeasterly wind it’ll feel more like the upper teens to low 20s. Plenty of clouds around with a few flurries possible, especially the first half of the day.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.