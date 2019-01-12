Snow continuing. When will it stop?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Holmes, Cochocton, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County until 7 AM Sunday. An additional 1-3″ possible in these locations.

Snow continues to spread northeast with the heaviest snow south of I-76 from mid afternoon through late evening. Be careful if you plan to travel, visibility has been reduced to less than a mile in some locations. Everyone will see snow, general amount outside of the advisory (much of the area) will be a coating to 2″ Most of this falls now through late evening. After midnight, snow tapers off slowly…

Here’s the latest snow forecast:

Get ready. The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. Our late January outlook issued back on January indicated that the cold air was coming.

If you love winter weather, get ready!

While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side and perhaps more than making up for the warm start to 2019.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: