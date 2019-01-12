Slick, snowy roads causing accidents in Ashland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Slick and snowy roads led to alert drivers on Saturday, but also accidents.

Two vehicles were on the side of the road at I-71 southbound near mile marker 187 in Ashland County. State troopers on scene said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Meanwhile, drivers took it slow in several southern Ohio counties as the snowfall was nonstop.

“The only advice I can give people is slow down slowdown because you don’t know what’s ahead of you on the ground,” said truck driver, Rene Gijebs, who was traveling to Missouri.

Gijebs said he’s not intimidated by the weather conditions that have been hitting St. Louis; he said he will just be very careful.

Others agree that’s a good motto this time of year.

“I just go slow I stay in the four wheel drive and I go slow,” one driver said.