Parma family wants justice after husband, father punched, killed on New Year’s Day

PARMA, Ohio -- A Parma woman is speaking out after her husband was killed on New Year's Day.

Police say Christoper Cosme, 42, died after someone punched him in the head during a fight right outside the family's home.

Christopher and his wife, Denise Cosme, have been together for 26 years. Now, she says she's heartbroken without him and will always cherish the good times they shared with each other, their family and friends.

"All of us used to go out to dinner every other Friday. We'd play cards and games. It was was always us and family. It's a big hole in my life now," said Denise.

After being punched, her husband struck his head on the concrete in front of their home on Westlake Avenue in Parma.

Denise says she misses Christopher dearly.

"It's just the little things. Every morning I'd get up and he'd have all of my stuff ready. He used to do my laundry, just every little thing about him is going to be missed. He was a good guy," she said.

Denise and Christopher's daughter Trisha said they were gathered outside at midnight, ringing in the new year, when a group of men walking by asked to join in.

The family responded "you're too young."

Parma police say then a large fight broke out between two groups of people, who reportedly didn't know each other. That's when Christopher suffered what would be a deadly punch.

"It was scary to see your dad on the ground just laying there bleeding unconscious," Trisha said.

Christopher's family said he loved being a mechanic, the Cleveland Browns, spending a lot of time with his grandchildren and was a very religious man.

"He prayed every morning before he went to work. He prayed to make sure his family was covered and protected, all of them," Denise said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Mark J. Conley who they say delivered the fatal blow.

Christopher's family says they want justice and for Conley to spend time in prison.

"I want him to stay in jail. I want him to suffer. I don't want him out. I think he deserves to be in there," Trisha said.

"I just want them to get what they deserve. I want them to suffer for the rest of their life like we are going to," Denise explained.

Conley appeared in court on Friday. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

