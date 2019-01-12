× Ohio counties declaring snow emergencies as snow spreads northeast

OHIO — Multiple counties across Ohio have declared snow emergencies.

Here is the list of declared snow emergencies by county:

Ashland County — Level 1

— Level 1 Coshocton County — Level 2

— Level 2 Erie County — Level 1

— Level 1 Huron County — Level 1

Wayne County has issued a Level 1 Travel Advisory.

Here is what that means, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Wayne County officials said Saturday, “a TRAVEL ADVISORY has been issued to warn those who must travel on Wayne County roadways and City Streets to use extreme caution due to continued snow fall and accumulating snow causing widespread icing and hazardous travel. ”

**Click here for more**

**Get weather updates, right here**