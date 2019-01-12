How much snow will we get Saturday? Here’s the latest track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Jefferson, Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Logan, Richland, Holmes, Crawford, Wyandot and Columbiana are under the advisory that starts at noon Saturday and lasts through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Those areas could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday afternoon. Hazardous travel conditions are the main concern.

Snow will be travelling northward Saturday afternoon. Big question marks revolve around the northerly extent of the swath of snow. Current thinking is that everyone will get a chance at seeing some snowflakes with this system. The heaviest snow will remain in Southern Ohio. Be careful if you plan to travel toward southern Ohio this weekend. A cloudy start Saturday with snow showers developing from southwest to northeast mainly after lunch and continuing through Saturday night.

Here’s the latest snow forecast:

Get ready. The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side and perhaps more than making up for the warm start to 2019.