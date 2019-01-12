Have you taken the challenge? ‘How hard did aging hit you’ trending on social media

Posted 10:26 pm, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, January 12, 2019

CLEVELAND — 2019 is already seeing its first social media trend.

Social media users are taking the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You Challenge?”

The challenge began on Facebook. Users were posting their first ever profile picture and their most recent profile picture side-by-side to compare how much they’ve changed.

(Courtesy: FOX 8 Digital Content Producer)

However, the challenge has now progressed to Twitter (with some adaptations, of course) and has started trending.

Some universities have also joined in the challenge.

And, of course some users felt the need to do the “fur baby” version of the challenge and show how their pets have changed.

(Courtesy: FOX 8 Digital Content Producer)

We would love to see how you have all aged.

