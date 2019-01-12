Have you taken the challenge? ‘How hard did aging hit you’ trending on social media

CLEVELAND — 2019 is already seeing its first social media trend.

Social media users are taking the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You Challenge?”

The challenge began on Facebook. Users were posting their first ever profile picture and their most recent profile picture side-by-side to compare how much they’ve changed.

However, the challenge has now progressed to Twitter (with some adaptations, of course) and has started trending.

My version of the "how hard did aging hit you" challenge! pic.twitter.com/OkwEZuKK9C — Alison Reilly (@Alison_Reilly14) January 13, 2019

Some universities have also joined in the challenge.

Everybody's talking about this "How hard did aging hit you?" challenge and the Wufs are standing here like ¯_(🐺)_/¯. pic.twitter.com/nt4MP9kwgy — NC State University (@NCState) January 12, 2019

Everybody is talking about this “How Hard Did Aging Hit You” Challenge and Big Blue wanted to share his results. He is clearly getting better with age, right? 🦁💙 #ODU pic.twitter.com/Eazipu9U9Q — Old Dominion University (@ODU) January 12, 2019

And, of course some users felt the need to do the “fur baby” version of the challenge and show how their pets have changed.

HOW HARD DID AGING HIT YOU CHALLENGE (FURBABY STYLE) Lola // 2014 (About 8 weeks old) vs. 2018 (4 [almost 5] years old) pic.twitter.com/fGoxhSpMs8 — Destinee Jackson (@destnotstressed) January 12, 2019

We would love to see how you have all aged.

