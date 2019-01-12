Disney World’s most iconic snack coming to grocery stores

ROSSLYN, Va. — If you visited Disney World, then you’ve most likely had a mouse-shaped ice cream bar. Well, now you can enjoy this park favorite treat in the comfort of your own home.

Disney has teamed up with Nestlé to bring the chocolate-covered Mickey-shaped ice cream bars to grocery stores “in the coming months,” according to Delish.

The companies say this is in honor of Mickey Mouse’s recent 90th birthday.

Nestlé told Delish that the bars will be in stores for a limited time only and currently there is “No word on exactly when or where the Mickey-shaped ice cream will hit freezers, but we will update as we hear more details!”

