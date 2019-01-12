Akron Zips basketball player charged with assaulting teammate

AKRON, Ohio – A University of Akron basketball player faces assault charges for an incident that happened during basketball practice.

Khadim Gueye is charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to the University of Akron Police report, Gueye struck another player multiple times while the victim was not looking.

That player lost several teeth and may require reconstructive oral surgery.

The incident happened December 16. Charges were filed January 10.

The judge also granted a temporary order of protection.

Gueye’s pre-trial is set for February 1.

The University of Akron released a statement on the matter:

“After consultation with the City of Akron Police Legal Advisor, the University of Akron Police Department today filed a misdemeanor assault charge against UA student-athlete Khadim Gueye, from Dakar, Senegal. This action followed an incident involving another team member that occurred at an earlier basketball practice. Gueye has been suspended from the team for violation of team rules, pending further University review and legal proceedings.”

Gueye is a 7-foot sophomore transfer from South Carolina University.