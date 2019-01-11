Woman in China wakes to find she can’t hear men’s voices

XIAMEN, China — A woman in China left doctors baffled after learning she couldn’t hear the sound of men’s voices, only women’s.

According to the Daily Mail, she made the discovery after she woke up one morning and couldn’t hear her boyfriend talking.

She recalled feeling nauseous the night before and having ringing in her ears.

Concerned, she went to the hospital where doctors attempted to diagnose the bizarre symptoms.

An ENT specialist eventually determined she had reverse-slop hearing loss, which prevents her from hearing deeper sounds.

Doctors said that stress could have contributed to the condition.

She is expected to make a full recovery since the symptoms were treated quickly.