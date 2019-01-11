Weather: Cold start with breaks of sun at times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few flurries lingering around this morning, otherwise a cold start to your Friday. Temperatures have dropped to around 20° this morning with wind chills in the teens. Quiet today with breaks of sun at times. It’s going to be another cold one today with temperatures topping in the upper 20’s, about 5° below average.

Next up, the chance of snow on the way Saturday afternoon. Everyone will get a chance of an inch or so of snow with this system. The heaviest snow will remain in Southern Ohio. Be careful if you plan to travel toward southern Ohio this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. Get ready. The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. While there will be minor breaks, the overall “flavor” of the rest of January is shaping up to be on the cold side and perhaps more than making up for the warm start to 2019