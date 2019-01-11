‘We will miss all of you’: Brookpark Skateland forced to close after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK-Nearly four months after a blaze tore through their beloved family business, Brookpark Skateland is closing its doors for good.

The announcement was made Friday on the Brookpark Skateland Facebook page.

Their post read in part, "We opened the doors of Brookpark Skateland in 1960 and have had 57 plus years of great patrons, strong competitors, wonderful friends and dedicated employees with 4 generations of our family. We will miss all of you."

Back in September, a fire started in or around the DJ booth inside the rink in the overnight hours and quickly spread. The majority of the fire damage was in the back of the building and in storage areas, but there is smoke damage throughout.

Investigators later ruled the cause of the fire at the Brookpark road business as undetermined.

The family thanks the community for all their support over the past 5 decades.