Trevor Bauer refuses to speak about social media; Leonys Martin thankful to play again

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians were back in the clubhouse one day before Tribe Fest as they look to build off of another Central Division Title.

There were a few new faces, including first baseman Jake Bauers and catcher Kevin Plawecki. But the return of outfielder Leonys Martin and a recent social media incident involving pitcher Trevor Bauer took center stage.

Last week, a college student said she felt she was being harassed by Bauer on Twitter. On Friday, he was asked about it, but walked away before the reporter finished his question.

On the other side of the clubhouse, there was a much different tone as Leonys Martin was back with his teammates just months after missing the last part of the 2018 season.

He suffered a severe infection that landed him in the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic just hours after playing in a game earlier that day. Martin doesn't remember a lot from his hospital, but is thankful he was in Cleveland and near the world-renowned health facility.

Martin was asked if he ever thought he would play the game he loves ever again.

"I'm still alive and that's the most important thing, and being able to see my family, my kids and play baseball again. Nothing compares with that," Martin said.

