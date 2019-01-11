Take a break from winter: Tribe Fest is today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Indians fans will get a temporary fix for their baseball craving on Saturday during Tribe Fest at the Cleveland Convention Center.

The event for season ticket holders only begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. Then 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is open to all fans. Tickets to the afternoon event are $10.

(Tickets still available here)

Activities include question and answer sessions with players, batting cages and live demonstrations. Access to autograph sessions is available for an additional fee.

Here’s a full schedule of events.

