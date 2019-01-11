× Taco Bell testing vegetarian menu this year

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell will start testing a vegetarian menu later this year.

FOX News reports that the Tex-Mex inspired chain announced Wednesday that they will unveil limited-time vegetarian menu, that also features some vegan options, as part of the test.

The Yum! Brands owned company released the following statement to the news outlet:

“Later this year, Taco Bell will be testing its first, dedicated vegetarian menu in stores, as well as new featured vegetarian items to enjoy. As the only American Vegetarian Association-certified QSR, Taco Bell has more than 8 million vegetarian combinations, and there are plenty of gratifying meatless options from which to choose as well.”

The new menu will also highlight the restaurant’s current vegetarian options, including tacos, tostadas burritos and crunchwraps.

Since 2015, Taco Bell has reportedly been offering options that are certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association, however this is the first time that the company will have the vegetarian menu highlighted in stores.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more choice when they eat at Taco Bell. We know that Americans are increasingly opting for vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian meals, and we pride ourselves on being able to accommodate a wide variety of diets and lifestyles,” Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s Manager of Global Nutrition & Sustainability told FOX News, “That’s why we’re excited to offer our first-ever dedicated vegetarian menu, as well as new vegetarian and vegan menu items to provide our customers with more choices — without compromising craveability, simplicity, quality, or value.”

The company has not yet released an exact time frame for the launch of the new menu, nor have they said which locations will have these vegetarian and vegan products available.

